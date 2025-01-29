Lady Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky spills beans on their high-profile romance 

Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga’s fiancé, has opened up about how the couple maintains a sense of normalcy in their high-profile relationship.
While conversing with Elle Magazine as part of Gaga’s interview, the Disease crooner’s beau revealed the details of their relationship in the spotlight, noting how they cherish moments of privacy whenever possible.
“Accepting that you won’t have the privacy others might have was the hardest part," Polansky told the publication.
The tech investor added, "But Stefani’s comfort with it and patience with me has been amazing." [Gaga's real name is Stefani Germanotta.]
He went on to say, "Our relationship is probably a lot like everyone else’s. We just have to figure out how to do some of it in public.”
Polansky further mentioned, “That makes it even more important for us to have strong friendships and close family relationships. We find normalcy where we can."
Gaga said, “We also really like making simple dishes with Michael’s mom, who lives nearby.”
She added that the moments with Polansky, her friends and dogs "everyday poetry" as much as performing can be.
Gaga, who is set to release her seventh studio album Mayhem in March
The couple got engaged in early 2024 but kept the news private for months.