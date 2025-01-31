Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming event to welcome key royal family members

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from the royal duties in 2020

  • January 31, 2025
Senior members of the Royal Family have confirmed their attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated event next month.

As per GB News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Invictus Game in Canada in February will be attended by Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark.

On the Danish Royal family’s website, "Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will attend the Invictus Games 2025, Vancouver, Canada."

Likewise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Joachim, 55, and his wife Princess Marie, 48, also left Denmark in early 2023 to move to Washington DC.

Both moved to the United States with their kids after leaving their home nations.

To note, this came after Queen Margrethe II’s controversial decision to strip Joachim’s children of their royal status.

Additionally, Prince Harry and Prince Joachim could not perform royal duties on behalf of their respective monarchies.

However, a significant distinction is that Joachim and Marie have remained friendly with the Danish Royal Family.

In January 2024, Joachim was present at the proclamation ceremony for his older brother, King Frederik.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal duties in 2020 after the bombshell revelations against the royal family.

