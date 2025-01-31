Khushi Kapoor drops cute post with mystery man

Trending

  January 31, 2025
Khushi Kapoor has got the internet talking! 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Boney Kapoor’s beloved daughter Khushi shared a new photo with a mystery man, sparking much internet frenzy. 

It was a mirror selfie in which the actress was seen hugging a man with a smile on her face.

The identity of the latter remained hidden as his back faced the camera.

In the caption, Khushi wrote, “He made it to the grid, will make it to your hearts soon,” accompanied by eyes, two hearts and winking face emojis.

As Khushi’s post did rounds, netizens were left wondering about the identity of the man. Some users thought it was the actress’ rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina.

One person wrote, “Vedang and Khushi.”

Another penned, “I know @vedangraina only.”

Others believed the hidden man was Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is set to star opposite Khushi in a rom-com.

A user stated, “It’s Ibrahim Ali Khan! their new movie Naadaniyan is coming soon.”

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is all set to star oppose Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim in the film titled Naadaniyaan. 

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa will  release in theatres on February 7, 2025. 

