King Felipe marks milestone event after Queen Letizia holds special meeting

King Felipe celebrates 1,200th anniversary of the founding of the city of Murcia

  • January 31, 2025
King Felipe has celebrated a milestone event after his wife Queen Letizia held her first working meeting of the year.

On Thursday, the Spanish royal received the organizing committee of the commemorative events of the 1,200th anniversary of the founding of the city of Murcia.

He also welcomed members of the last two promotions of the Corps of Letters of the Council of State at the Zarzuela Palace, a castle in Spain.

Felipe posted pictures from the event on his official Instagram account and captioned it, “This morning, the King received, at the Zarzuela Palace, the members of the last two promotions of the Corps of Letters of the Council of State: Fernando Jiménez Colorado, Emilio Rubio Domingo, Fernando Martín Arribas and Pablo Alvargonzález Fernández.”


The statement further read, “Next, he held an audience with a representation of the Royal Academy of Jurisprudence and Legislation of Spain, its Foundation and the participants in the ‘Philip VI: a decade of reign’ conference.”

Meanwhile, Letizia had a meeting with the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

Notably, the Spanish royal couple attended the 80th anniversary Auschwitz liberation last week.

