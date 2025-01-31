D.C. plane crash: Heartbreaking audio reveals final moments of deadly air crash

World

The two planes collided 400 feet above the cold river, creating a large explosion in the Washington sky

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 31, 2025
Heartbreaking audio clips have been made public from the recent horrific plane crash.

On Wednesday, 67 people lost their lives when an American Airlines regional passenger jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

The crash occurred in the cold Potomac River, near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The two planes collided 400 feet above the cold river, creating a large explosion in the Washington sky.

The helicopter, identified as “PAT 25” on radar, was being tracked by air traffic control, who were in contact with the military crew just before the fatal event, as per Daily Express.

While, the passenger plane involved in the crash was a Bombardier CRJ700, referred to as “CRJ” in the radar communication.

In a recording, a controller asks the helicopter if it can see the passenger plane and then instruct the helicopter to “pass behind the CRJ."

After the incident, a gasping sound is heard from the control tower and another aircraft can be heard radioing in, "Tower, did you see that?"

In the background, someone urgently issues an alert, saying, “Crash, crash, crash, this is an alert three."

The crash appeared to be the deadliest air disaster in the US in more than 20 years.

The authorities have confirmed that at least 14 members of US Figure Skating died in the accident, along with two Russian coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

