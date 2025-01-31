Panama president makes huge announcement amid Trump claims

President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino shared his thoughts on the canal’s and the country's future with the United States.
As per Associated Press, during his weekly press conference on Thursday, the president revealed he will not be negotiated with the US about the ownership of Panama Canal.
Along with that, Mulino wants to focus on the upcoming visit of US secretary of state Marco Rubio, where he is hoping to discuss important topics including drug trafficking and migration.
Panama would become the first country to receive a visit by the top US diplomat under President Donald Trump administration, who has suggested that the US should take over the canal.
On the day of his inauguration, Trump claimed that US ships were being "severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form."
Mulino in his press conference also clarified US claims about China’s control over the canal, noting that a Hong Kong consortium manages ports at both ends, but Panama itself controls the canal.
When asked about the control of US over the canal, Mulion strictly added, "It’s impossible, I can’t negotiate."
He continued, "That is done. The canal belongs to Panama."
The United States built the canal in the early 1900s to facilitate the the commercial shipping of goods and military vessels between its coasts.