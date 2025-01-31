Nicole Kidman reveals owning handwritten lyrics of THIS Elton John song

Nicole Kidman has revealed possession of Elton John’s hit 1970 track’s lyrics!
In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 57-year-old Babygirl actress opened up and made a surprising revelation where she disclosed owning the original handwritten lyrics of Elton John’s 1970 hit track Your Song.
The hit song, which was sung by the legendary British singer-songwriter and pianist, its lyrics were inked by Bernie Taupin, an English lyricist and visual artist.
Making a shocking disclosure on the show, Kidman told the host that she “owns” the original handwritten lyrics of Your Song.
When Stephen Colbert asked the actress is she ever asked anyone for their autograph, Nicole Kidman replied, “Well, I’ve asked people to sign a copy of a book. Philip Roth and Elton John.”
"That was because we bought lyrics of ‘Your Song,’” she added, to which the host shockingly asked, “Where do you keep those?”
Replying wittily, Kidman put her finger on her lips and said, “Shhh.”
The song seemingly holds a special place in the Big Little Lies actress’s heart as her 2001 film Moulin Rouge! also features it.
Moreover, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban also release a rendition of the song.