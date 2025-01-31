World

World’s most beautiful destination shockingly ranked as 'unhappiest' country

The country is famous for having thousands of islands with clear waters and sandy beaches

  by Web Desk
  
  January 31, 2025
World’s most beautiful destination shockingly ranked as 'unhappiest' country

A shocking new study has revealed which country in the European Union is considered the “unhappiest.”

Surprisingly, despite the country being the unhappiest in the EU, it is still a well-loved tourist destination.

Greece has been chosen as the most beautiful country in the world, followed by New Zealand and Italy in second and third places.

The country is famous for having thousands of islands with clear waters and sandy beaches.

But shockingly, the country was ranked as the least happy country out of the 27 countries in the European Union.

As per ExpressUK, it received a score of 4.5 out of 10 for life satisfaction, which is 1.3 points lower than the EU average of 5.8.

The report, "Quality of life in the EU in 2024: Results from the Living and Working in the EU e-survey" by Eurofound, revealed, “A concerning finding of this 2024 e-survey is the deterioration of mental wellbeing, with respondents reporting lower mental health scores. This apparent decline in mental health is visible across all age groups, except those aged 65 or over.”

It added, “Respondents with disabilities report lower levels of wellbeing compared to others. However, their life satisfaction scores increase when individuals are aged 65 or over, are employed and have a high income."

Greece was severely impacted by inflation, which made it hard for people to afford everyday essentials.

"Factors such as being young, having a higher income, working, having a tertiary education, being a man or living with a partner contributed to greater optimism,” the report added.

