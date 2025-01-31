Princess Kate’s unusual new move revives Princess Diana’s memories

Royal

  • January 31, 2025

Princess Kate is truly following the footsteps of late Princess Diana!

During her latest visit to a textile factory in south Wales, the future queen made an unusual move that drew striking comparisons to King Charles’ former wife.

After having a heartwarming interactive session with the factory workers, the Princess of Wales was just about to leave with her royal convoy when a young girl named Lily-Rose called her from the crowd gathered to get a glimpse of Kate.

However, by the time, Kate Middleton had already stepped inside the car.

To everyone’s surprise, the wife of Princess William pulled over the convoy, stopped the car, and jumped out of it to meet the little girl.

She stepped towards Lily and told her, “I heard you say ‘Hello’ from all the way back there, and I wanted to come and see you,” after which she had a little chit-chat with the girl.

The unexpected and unusual gesture by the Princess immediately reminded the royal fans of late Princess Diana, who is still remembered for her love and affection for the common people.

“Princess Kate following Princess Diana's footsteps!” a royal fan commented.

Another praised, “That’s something Diana would have done…great job Kate!”

“Reminds me of the "People's Princess" Lady Diana! Kate once again proved that she is perfect for the queen's role,” a third penned.

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed, “Love this!”

This comes after Princess Kate became patron of Tŷ Hafan, the first children’s hospice in Wales. The new role of Kate is also a nod to Princess Diana’s legacy as the late Princess also served as the hospice’s patron until her death in 1997.

