Lindsay Lohan introduces son Luai in zoo pictures

  • February 01, 2025
Lindsay Lohan spends family time with son Luai!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Back To Me singer shared a carousel having a fun day out at the zoo, exploring different animal exhibits.

The first image from the carousel showcased her son Luai Shammas enjoying moments in the zoo.

In the cover photo, Lohan began with a sweet picture of her husband Bader Shammas, holding the toddler tight while gazing into the distance at an outdoor enclosure.


Next was a close up shot of the lion, basking in the sun and laying in the grass.

Another upload from their fun-filled day showed Luai touching glass that housed a large snake.

Lohan also dropped a smiling selfie of her and Shammas in the back of a vehicle.

To note, Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcomed a baby boy in September 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that in an interview with The New York Post, the Drama Queen crooner got candid about Christmas time with family specifically Luai for Alexa Holiday Fashion 2024.

Lindsay Lohan said, “For me, everything is about my child and my family and my household, and making sure that my work is in line with what’s going to work for everyone else." 

