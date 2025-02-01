Entertainment

Justin Baldoni slaps Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, NYT with shocking new claim

The ‘Clouds’ director made explosive new allegations against the New York Times, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

  February 01, 2025
Justin Baldoni has come up with shocking new allegations against his costar Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times.

On Friday, January 31, TMZ reported that the Five Feet Apart director has gotten his hands on solid proofs to make it clear how the trio conspired for several months against him before filing the lawsuit in December.

The American actor and director also told that he is going to update his lawsuit against them for defaming him.

In the new documents obtained by the outlet, Baldoni has accused that Lively and Reynolds along with the New York Times, whom the director has sued for publishing defamatory article against him, planned to defame him at least as early as October 31, 2024.

According to Justin Baldoni’s team, those who observed the article found "viewing the HTML source code for the article revealed references to a 'message-embed-generator' that referred to a date of '2024-10-31.'"

“The decision to amend our lawsuit was a logical next step due to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light,” stated Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman.

He added, “This fresh evidence corroborates what we knew all along, that due to purely egotistical reasons Ms. Lively and her entire team colluded for months to destroy reputations through a complex web of lies, false accusations and the manipulation of illicitly received communications."

It is worth noting that Justin Baldoni has sued the NYT for $250 million, and has filed $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for tarnishing his image and reputation.

