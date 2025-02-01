Entertainment

Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial

Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, was accused of shooting his pal, A$AP Relli, during an incident back in 2021

Rihanna recently made the second appearance in the Los Angeles court to support her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, amid his gun assault lawsuit.

The 36-year-old Barbadian singer was photographed exiting the LA courtroom alongside the rapper on Friday, January 31st, 2025.

Notably, Rihanna was wearing a black tank top and leather pants, which she paired with a stylish grey jacket. She completed her look by carrying matching spectacles.

On the other hand, Rocky was in a white jacket and light brown pants.

The couple was exiting the court after the 36-year-old rap icon's second trial for his ongoing lawsuit. 

The rapper has been facing charges of allegedly shooting his long-lost pal and renowned rapper, A$AP Relli.

As reported by BBC, the former friend of Rocky accused him of opening fire at him back in 2021 during an unpleasant incident.

Now, the case has been resumed after four years on January 24, Friday, at the session court of the city.

In the initial case proceeding, the accuser claimed that the rapper aimed the gun at him and said, "I’ll kill you right now."

However, Rocky's attorney, Jose Tacopina, firmly declined the allegations.

The next date for the upcoming case proceeding has not been announced yet. 

It is important to mention, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who has been romantically connected since 2020, are also parents to their two sons, RZA and Riot.  

