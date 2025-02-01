Donald Trump gives Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang new name after crucial meeting

Sci-Tech

  • February 01, 2025
US President Donald Trump gave Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang a new name after the important meeting to discuss DeepSeek AI and America’s AI future.

According to Reuters, Trump and Huang met in the White House on Friday, January 31, 2025, after the Chinese company AI chatbot DeepSeek, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, clean-swept the US AI dominance and gave a major $600 billion blow to Nvidia shares.

The 78-year-old did not share the details of the meeting with the Nvidia CEO, saying, “I can't say what's gonna happen. We had a meeting. It was a good meeting,” but gave Huang a name and called him a "gentleman."

Moreover, as per Reuters' source familiar with the matter, the US president and Huang, during the meeting, discussed DeepSeek, tightening AI chip exports, and the future of US AI dominance.

Nvidia spokesperson stated, “We appreciated the opportunity to meet with President Trump and discuss semiconductors and AI policy. Jensen and the President discussed the importance of strengthening U.S. technology and AI leadership."

As per the sources, after the emergence of the Chinese company, Trump believes “US companies don't have to spend a tonne of money building a low-cost (AI) alternative."

Notably, the meeting took place at the time when the US government is planning to tighten rules on AI chip exports this spring to keep advanced computing power in America to maintain its dominance.

