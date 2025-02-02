Health

Flossing reduces stroke and heart disease risk, study

  • by Web Desk
  • February 02, 2025
New research has revealed that flossing your teeth regularly lowers the risk of some heart risks like strokes and irregular heart rhythm.

According to Heart.org, the findings of the new study presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles revealed that people who flossed their teeth once a week reduced the risk of stroke caused by blood clots or irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

The lead researcher, Dr. Souvik Sen, said, “I wouldn't say dental flossing is the only thing you need to do to prevent a stroke, but our findings suggest it is one more thing to be added to a healthy lifestyle. Dental flossing reduces oral infections and gum disease, which are linked to inflammation.” As inflammation increases the risk of stroke, "it would make sense that if people flossed regularly, it might also reduce the risk of stroke and AFib."

Moreover, the researchers in the study, which included 6,278 participants, found that there is no link between flossing and thrombotic or lacunar strokes but is linked to other types of strokes.

Dr. Karen Furie, neurologist-in-chief at Brown University Health, who was not involved in the study, noted, “Flossing does help get debris out from between teeth that brushing alone might miss. Things that cause inflammation to the gums might be retained food or seeds, things that if not removed might inflame the gums and contribute to a systemic inflammatory state that might affect the health of the blood vessels."

Furthermore, the study revealed that people who flossed regularly had a 22% lower risk of an ischaemic stroke, a 44% lower risk of a cardioembolic stroke, and a 12% lower risk of AFib.

