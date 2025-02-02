Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'  

Kim Kardashian is back on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated drama series, All's Fair, after celebrating daughter Chicago's birthday.
The reality TV star was spotted arriving at the set of her upcoming TV series in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025.
For the shooting scenes, the mother-of-four was seen wearing a navy blue suit, which she paired with a white button-down shirt.
To elevate her look, Kim styled her hair in a high ponytail, with a natural look of glam on her face.
As reported by Mail Online, the 44-year-old businesswoman-turned-actress portrayed the character of a divorced legal practitioner in the forthcoming series.
The drama also stars renowned actresses including Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor in the leading roles.
The show is expected to premiere on Hulu in early 2025. The makers of the series have not announced a possible release date.
Kim's public appearance came after she threw a lavish birthday party for her second youngest daughter, Chicago West, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Kanye West.
The Skims founder celebrated her daughter’s birthday a week later, after the actual date.
For those unaware, Kim Kardashian shares three more children with Kanye West, including her eldest daughter, North West, and two sons, Psalm West and Saint West.
The former couple is co-parenting their kids after their high-profile separation in November 2022.