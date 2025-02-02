Entertainment

Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian is all set to appear on TV screens in Ryan Murphy's latest directorial drama series 'All's Fair'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025

Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'  

Kim Kardashian is back on Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated drama series, All's Fair, after celebrating daughter Chicago's birthday.

The reality TV star was spotted arriving at the set of her upcoming TV series in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025.

For the shooting scenes, the mother-of-four was seen wearing a navy blue suit, which she paired with a white button-down shirt.

To elevate her look, Kim styled her hair in a high ponytail, with a natural look of glam on her face.

As reported by Mail Online, the 44-year-old businesswoman-turned-actress portrayed the character of a divorced legal practitioner in the forthcoming series.

The drama also stars renowned actresses including Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor in the leading roles.

The show is expected to premiere on Hulu in early 2025. The makers of the series have not announced a possible release date.

Kim's public appearance came after she threw a lavish birthday party for her second youngest daughter, Chicago West, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

The Skims founder celebrated her daughter’s birthday a week later, after the actual date.

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian shares three more children with Kanye West, including her eldest daughter, North West, and two sons, Psalm West and Saint West.

The former couple is co-parenting their kids after their high-profile separation in November 2022. 

Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy

Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy
Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity

Kate Middleton wins hearts with kind gesture for humanity
Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness

Kajol's sister spills beans on the actress' hotheadedness

Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'

Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'

Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama
Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays
Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025
Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025
Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind
Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind
Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May
Kim Kardashian 'heartbroken' over loss of childhood friend Lindsay May
Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni launches bombshell website to share ‘his side’ of Blake Lively lawsuit
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Dua Lipa drops intimate photos with Callum Turner after PDA packed date night
Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims
Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on Kate Winslet feud claims
Karla Sofía Gascón slams ‘Emilia Pérez’ costar Selena Gomez as ‘rich rat’
Karla Sofía Gascón slams ‘Emilia Pérez’ costar Selena Gomez as ‘rich rat’
Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial
Rihanna stands strong by A$AP Rocky amid rapper's gun assault trial
Justin Baldoni slaps Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, NYT with shocking new claim
Justin Baldoni slaps Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, NYT with shocking new claim
Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga
Celine Dion posts rare Grammys snaps with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga