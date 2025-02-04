'Stranger Things' stars hold special event amid delay release date rumours

Stranger Things season five main cast reunited in Paris for a major event.
As per a an article published by Just Jared, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard teamed up for Stranger Fan Meet Tour on Saturday.
The co-stars attended the special meet and greet at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France.
Finn also shared some exclusive pictures from the event on his official social media account.
Recently, the Duffer Brothers told Variety that they are in the middle of the post-production of the Netflix show.
“Right now, we’re just cutting all the visual effects sequences for the show so they can get started on those, so that they can be running in time for a release,” Matt Duffer said.
He added, “That’s one reason I’m not allowed to talk about it. We’re getting on a call in about a couple weeks about it. I just know it was very important for us and Netflix that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push.”
The release date of Stranger Things season 5 has not been revealed yet officially.