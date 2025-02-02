Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum  

Paris Hilton dropped the jaws at the pre-Grammy Awards ceremony party in Los Angeles, alongside her husband, Carter Reum.
The 43-year-old songstress made a stunning appearance at the star-studded event on Saturday, February 1st, 2025.
Notably, the mother-of-two was seen wearing a black see-thru dress, which she paired with matching pumps. Paris completed her look by tying her hair into a high ponytail.
On the other hand, her partner was in a navy blue suit, which he coordinated with the shirt.
However, Paris has not been nominated for this year’s awards gala.
This appearance of Paris came after she returned a dog to its original owners last week after adopting it during the deadliest wildfires in LA.
The House of Wax star took to her Instagram account to share a delightful update on her adopted pet, Zuzu, as he reunited with his real mom.
Paris captioned her post, "Letting go is never easy, but moments like this remind me why fostering is so important."
The Simple Life starlet has also left her million-dollar mansion in Malibu after the government issued notice to evacuate to a safe place.
Paris Hilton has now shifted to a peaceful area along with her two kids, Phoenix Barron and London, and her husband, Carter Reum.