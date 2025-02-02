Millie Bobby Brown debuts new look after ‘Stranger Things' season 5 filming

Entertainment

  • February 02, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown has shared a new hairstyle after finishing Stranger Things season 5 finale shoot.

The Enola Holmes star posed an iconic picture on her Instagram with a bold hairstyle.

Millie, 20, who has had brunette locks for some time, send pulses racing with her luminous blonde locks in an album of photos.

The Damsel starlet donned a trendy black figure-hugging dress.

Her fans loved the new transformation and shower her with love in the comment section.

A fan wrote under the post, “Millie baby you look amazing, love your new hairstyle.”

Another commented, “The glow up after finishing Stranger Things shoot (heart emoji).”

Her new hairstyle came after she penned an emotional message after shooting Stranger Things final.

Millie said in a viral clip from the set, “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you.”

Previously, the renowned star also posted behind-the-scenes snaps spanning the series’ run with a sweet note, “with love, el.”

Notably, Stranger Things season 5 release date has not been announced yet.

