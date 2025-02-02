Entertainment

Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy

Kanye West receives backlash amid ex-wife Kim Kardashian 'All's Fair' shooting

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has issued a heartfelt apology after landing in huge controversy with his returned to social media platform X (formally known as Twitter).

The All Falls Down hitmaker received a lot of backlash due to his now-deleted explicit tweet about former US Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Saturday night, Kanye, 47, shared his candid thoughts on the social media platform.

He wrote, “Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.”

The See You in My Nightmares crooner penned in a deleted post, “I used to want to f**k Kamala until she loss [sic]. I don’t f**k losers anymore.”

However, Kanye apologised for his earlier statement in a new apology tweet, “Kamala seems like a very nice human I [sic] just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

Notably, Kamala is step-mother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s adult children, son Cole, 30, and 25-year-old daughter Ella.

On the work front, Kanye has been nom nominated for best rap song with Carnival at the upcoming 2025 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, his ex wife Kim Kardashian will soon appear on TV screens in Ryan Murphy's latest directorial drama series All's Fair.

