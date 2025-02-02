'Squid Game' main cast member passes away after tragic cancer battle

Squid Game star Lee Joo Sil passed away after painful cancer battle on Sunday.
The South Korean actress, who starred in the second series of the Netflix hit, has died in the hospital at the age of 80.
She played the character of Park Mal Soon, mother of Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) in the Netflix show, Squid Game.
The veteran actress left the film industry mourning after losing a battle to stomach cancer.
Her agency reported that she passed away in hospital, where she had been receiving treatment, at 10:20am on February 2, 2025.
Last year, Lee shared that she had been fighting cancer for over 10 years.
During a chat with the MBN's Special World, the late icon noted that she had initially been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and was later told she was free of the disease.
Her fan wrote on X, “I cannot believe Lee Joo Sil passed away. Seems like yesterday when I was watching her in second season of Squid Game.”
Lee’s funeral is to take place at Shinchon Severance Hospital in South Korea with a service on February 5.