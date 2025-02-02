Entertainment

'Squid Game' main cast member passes away after tragic cancer battle

'Squid Game' star loses battle to stomach cancer at the age of 80, died on February 2, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 02, 2025


Squid Game star Lee Joo Sil passed away after painful cancer battle on Sunday.

The South Korean actress, who starred in the second series of the Netflix hit, has died in the hospital at the age of 80.

She played the character of Park Mal Soon, mother of Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) in the Netflix show, Squid Game.

The veteran actress left the film industry mourning after losing a battle to stomach cancer.

Her agency reported that she passed away in hospital, where she had been receiving treatment, at 10:20am on February 2, 2025.


Last year, Lee shared that she had been fighting cancer for over 10 years.

During a chat with the MBN's Special World, the late icon noted that she had initially been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and was later told she was free of the disease.

Her fan wrote on X, “I cannot believe Lee Joo Sil passed away. Seems like yesterday when I was watching her in second season of Squid Game.”

Lee’s funeral is to take place at Shinchon Severance Hospital in South Korea with a service on February 5.

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision

Princess Kate receives life-changing advice after new royal duty decision
King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation

King Charles offers huge opportunity for youngsters at The King’s Foundation
Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert

Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert
THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty

THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty
Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert
Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert
Millie Bobby Brown debuts new look after ‘Stranger Things' season 5 filming
Millie Bobby Brown debuts new look after ‘Stranger Things' season 5 filming
Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance
Shakira to celebrate special day with electrifying Grammys performance
Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton attends pre-Grammy party alongside husband Carter Reum
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande’s ‘Espresso’ cover
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande’s ‘Espresso’ cover
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date night in Los Angeles
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy romantic date night in Los Angeles
Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy
Kanye West issues heartfelt apology after landing in big controversy
Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'
Kim Kardashian resumes filming for Ryan Murphy's upcoming drama 'All's Fair'
Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama
Jennifer Lopez gives subtle nod to Shakira after 2020 Super Bowl drama
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of Stormi, Aire to celebrate their birthdays
Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025
Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025
Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind
Jennifer Lopez seeks fresh start after leaving Ben Affleck's chapter behind