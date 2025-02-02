Beyoncé Officially announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour 2025 

Beyoncé has sent fans into frenzy by officially announcing her Cowboy Carter Tour 2025, to support her eighth album.
Netflix was first to signal that an announcement was in the works, tweeting “Look at that horse” and linking to her “Beyoncé Bowl” performance.
However, the “Cowboy Carter Tour” had been added as a title card at the end of the special, which fueled excitement among fans.
Soon, the news was confirmed through a post on her social media accounts and official website, featuring a new photo.
“COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025,” she wrote on Saturday night.
The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans.
“MOTHER IM OUTSIDE IN MY COWBOY BOOTS,” one wrote.
While another added, “And you better go to the UK first so I can save this coinnnnnn!!”
“I CANT WAITTTTTTTTTTTT,” added the third.
The announcement comes after weeks of anticipation, with fans initially expecting the news to drop on January 14.
However, Beyoncé postponed the announcement due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
“The Jan. 14 announcement will be postponed to a later date due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles,” she wrote in her announcement postponement.
Moreover, Beyoncé is expected to set stage ablaze tomorrow evening at the Grammy Awards, where she’s nominated for album, song and record of the year.