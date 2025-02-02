Entertainment

Ed Sheeran steps out in Hyderabad ahead of Mathematics Tour concert

The 'Perfect' hitmaker is shared glimpses of his time in India before lighting up Hyderabad's stage with thrilling show

Ed Sheeran is touring around in India!

The Perfect hitmaker, 33, took to his Instagram account on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and shared a 9-slide post, offering his 48.4 million fans some glimpses from his fun time in the country.

In the post, he also debuted a “new” version of himself while revealing his current-favorite “new thing.”

“I like taking pictures now with my camera its my new thing #edgy #newyearnewme,” the Shape of You singer penned.

In the detailed caption, Sheeran added brief background of each photograph and video that he added in the carousel.

The carousel of photos and clips kicked off with a mirror selfie that the singer took while his stay in Pune.

In the second slide was a video for which the singer wrote, “Liam not being safe shooting a guerrilla video in Hyderabad.”

Third slide in the long string featured Ed Sheeran with his pals, which he captioned, “Suffolk mandem.” While the fourth was a selfie that his autorickshaw driver capture during touring him around the city.

“Rakesh my tuktuk driver, he was very cool,” the Photograph crooner wrote.

One clip in the carousel was filmed from a car, alongside which Ed Sheeran typed, “Out and about in Hyderabad.”

Meanwhile, the last slide featured a photo that saw the global hit singer flaunting his new smart phone.

“I missed my blackberry so got this to try out, 10 years since ive used a smart phone now,” he captioned.

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to perform at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, tonight on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

