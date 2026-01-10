Aamina Sheikh pens emotional goodbye to 'Case No. 9’: ‘Closed’ 

Aamina Sheikh has penned an emotional goodbye to Case No. 9, hoping for a lasting impact.
Taking to Instagram, Sheikh, who played the role of Sehar Moazzam (Saba Qamar), a woman seeking justice after being raped by a powerful businessman, shared a long message after the last episode of the drama was aired.
Beginning with “Case No. 9 closed”, the Cake actress wrote, “Leaving minds open and equipped with new awareness and capability to understand and navigate the wrongdoings in our society. Justice served for those ruthlessly wronged and accountability reinforced for those who violently wound and scar human lives and think they can get away with their wretched recklessness.”
She expressed hope that drama has a lasting impact and that it contributes to “changing the trajectory of our society” and serves to elevate the human experience going forward.
The Maat starlet further wrote, “Case #9 is an anomaly in our respective professions, in our film/TV industry. May that not be the case going forward. May such responsible storytelling prevail on par with those made for pure entertainment. Our dramatic narratives have the power to change mindsets for the better. Let's continue to justly use the potential of this incredible medium.”
Jackson Heights actress concluded her long post by extending her heartfelt gratitude and “infinite love” to her fans and the “incredible audience” for their attention, deep absorption, critical scrutiny and intense involvement.
It is worth noting that Sheikh took a significant long break after her commercially successful film Cake in 2018, and Case No. 9 was also her first drama after her divorce from actor Mohib Mirza in late 2019 following 14 years of marriage.
She then remarried Omar Farooqui in August 2020. The couple welcomed their son Issa in 2021.