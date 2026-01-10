Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes

Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
'Full House' cast members John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Dave Coulier remember Bob Saget on his 4th death anniversary

It’s been four years since Bob Saget left this world. However, he’s still alive in the hearts and memories of his loved ones.

To mark his fourth death anniversary on Friday, January 9, the Full House cast members John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Dave Coulier paid the late actor touching tribute on their social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Bure posted a carousel of throwback photos with the Benjamin star along with an emotional statement.

Tagging Saget’s account in the caption, she penned, “I miss you. Not just today, but every day @bobsaget.”

John Stamos also dropped a long string of photos with his late costar and longtime friend, alongside a lengthy tribute, beginning, “Missing Bob feels like standing in a quiet room after the laughter stops. Your ears still ring with what was there, but the sound is gone. The heart of it is gone. It’s empty.”

He continued, “It’s not a sharp pain. It’s a low hum. Soft. Constant. Something you carry until everything gets quiet. Missing someone is love with nowhere to go. So it sits beside you. It waits. Hoping they’ll walk back through the door and the laughter will start again.”

“4 fucking years. Can’t believe it. I miss you, Bob. (Some of my fav personal pics),” concluded the General Hospital star.

Remembering Bob Saget, Dave Coulier also turned to his official Instagram Stories and reposted John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure posts.

Bob Saget was found dead in his room at a Ritz-Carlton hotel near Williamsburg in Orange County, Florida, on January 9, 2022.

His cause of death was reported to be blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head, most likely from a fall, and he subsequently died in his sleep from the resulting injuries, including a subdural hematoma and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

