THIS UK beach hides heart-wrenching past beneath its beauty

You will find many beautiful and picturesque beaches in the UK, but did you know that there is one beach which, along with being beautiful, also holds a tragic past?
It stands out because it is not easily accessible as it can only be reached by walking along one of three scenic footpaths.
The beach named Pwll Du Bay, which translates to “Black Pool” is a quiet and isolated beach located in Swansea, which is known for its beautiful beaches, as per ExpressUK.
Pwll Du gets its name from a large pool created behind the beach.
Although getting to Pwll Du takes extra effort, visitors believe the experience is far more rewarding compared to others.
The beach’s unique beauty comes from its pebble bank, made up of thousands of pebbles, and the tall limestone cliffs surrounding it.
The bay is set in a peaceful, scenic spot, which adds to its unique charm.
The pebbles on the beach are arranged in a way that mimics the gentle waves of the sea.
These pebbles are also very deep and form small hills or mounds, similar to dunes.
The bay has a rich history and was once a hiding place for local smugglers.
Near the bay, there is a gully called Graves End, which is marked by a circle of limestone rocks.
This area got its name because several people who were found dead after a ship called The Caesar wrecked nearby in 1760 were buried there.
The Caesar was a naval ship sent on a recruitment mission but due to rough sea conditions, the ship was driven against the headland of Pwll Du.
While, a few of the officers on board survived, about 90 men, who were forced to join the crew and were kept below deck did not survive the wreck.
To note, getting to Pwll Du from the park at Bishopston or Southgate is not easy, as the journey covers over 400 meters and involves rough ground.
The beach also lacks wheelchair access and there are no lifeguards on patrol.