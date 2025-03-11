World

Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream

A Medan court convicted a transgender woman under Indonesia’s hate-speech law

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream
Indonesian TikToker jailed for nearly three years over Jesus joke in livestream

An Indonesian TikToker, Ratu Thalisa was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for an incident during a livestream.

In the livestream, she was talking to a picture of Jesus on her phone and jokingly told him to get a haircut.

As per BBC, she was responding to a comment that suggested she cut her hair to look more like a man.

On Monday, March 10, a court in Medan, Sumatra, found Thalisa, a Muslim transgender woman guilty of spreading hatred under Indonesia’s strict online hate-speech law.

Because of this, she was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison and was also charged with blasphemy which is a serious crime in Indonesia.

The court's decision to convict and sentence Thalisa came after several Christian groups filed police complaints accusing her of blasphemy.

In the meantime, human rights organizations, including Amnesty International have strongly criticized the verdict.

Amnesty called it a "shocking attack on Ratu Thalisa's freedom of expression" and demanded that the sentence be overturned.

As per the outlet, they are also urging the government to revise certain parts of the Electronic Information and Transactions (EIT) Law, specifically the sections that criminalize immorality, defamation and hate speech which they believe are problematic and restrict freedom of expression.

To note, EIT Law was first introduced in 2008 and later amended in 2016 to include provisions on online defamation. The law was originally intended to protect people rights in digital spaces.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
Trump slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium after Ontario's warning
Harry Potter-themed Airbnb left in ruins after guest’s shocking vandalism
Harry Potter-themed Airbnb left in ruins after guest’s shocking vandalism
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks
Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks
Rodrigo Duterte: Ex-Philippine leader arrested at Manila airport over ICC warrant
Rodrigo Duterte: Ex-Philippine leader arrested at Manila airport over ICC warrant
Medical helicopter crash claims three lives in Mississippi
Medical helicopter crash claims three lives in Mississippi
Donald Trump recession warning sends US stocks into free fall
Donald Trump recession warning sends US stocks into free fall
Biggest shark in history: Megalodon true size revealed
Biggest shark in history: Megalodon true size revealed
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Canada Ontario to slap 25% tariff on electricity exports to US
Canada Ontario to slap 25% tariff on electricity exports to US
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
US-flag oil tanker, cargo ship collision: 37 rescued after North Sea disaster
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike
Germany airports halt operations as workers go on strike