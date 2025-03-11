Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco make first appearance after Hailey Bieber drama

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez break silence after Hailey Bieber cleared air on new controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025


Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released first statement after Hailey Bieber responded to controversy involving the Rare Beauty founder.

On Monday 10, the lovebirds couple revisited the restaurant where they had their first date and recreated the shrimp curry dish they ate.

Benny and Selena’s appearance comes after Hailey denied liking TikTok post mocking the couple last week.

The American record producer posted a clip from their outing on Instagram and penned, “first date shrimp.”

Related: Selena Gomez pays moving birthday tribute to fiancé Benny Blanco

He said in the video, “I thought it would be really cool if we came back and cooked with Jazz. Do you not know who Jazz is? We’re making fried shrimp with curry.”

Selena and Benny tried to remake the dish they had on their first date.

The duo then created the delicious-looking plate with lemongrass and coconut milk, serving it with lettuce.

“I like to add more sauce. It looks so perfect,” the songwriter said as the Only Murders In The Building star tucked in with a big smile.

To note, Selena and Benny announced their engagement on December 11, 2024 after dating for more than a year.

Related: Hailey Bieber pokes fun at Justin’s ex Selena Gomez with new move

