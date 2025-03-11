Sports

Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford

The new stadium, set to be the largest in the UK, will be constructed on land owned by the club

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford
Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford

Manchester United has revealed their intention to move out of their current stadium, Old Trafford and build a new stadium with a capacity of 100,000 seats.

The new stadium, set to be the largest in the UK, will be constructed on land owned by the club, located next to Old Trafford.

As per architect Lord Norman Foster, the construction of the new stadium will take approximately five years to complete.

While, Man Utd's co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said the intention is to create "an iconic football stadium,” as per Sky News.

Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home," said Ratcliffe.

Manchester United has been based at Old Trafford for the past 115 years, with the stadium currently having a seating capacity of nearly 74,000.

The new stadium will have an umbrella-shaped design that and will be capable of collecting solar energy and rainwater.

Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford

Additionally, the stadium will feature three large masts which will allow it to be visible from a distance of 40 kilometers.

In an interesting detail, Manchester United believes that the new stadium will be so tall and prominent that on a clear day, it will be visible from the outskirts of Liverpool which is located a significant distance away.

Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford

Manchester United claims that the new stadium, along with the larger redevelopment project around Old Trafford could boost the UK economy by £7.3 billion annually.

Additionally, it is expected to create 92,000 new jobs and provide over 17,000 new homes in the area.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’
Max Verstappen makes shocking admission: ‘Doesn't like most things about F1’
John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week
John Cena set to face Cody Rhodes in WWE Raw next week
Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post
Haris Rauf shares first glimpse of baby boy in heartfelt post
Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content
Fortnite partners with Shohei Ohtani for exclusive in-game content
Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year free agency deal
Elandon Roberts joins Las Vegas Raiders on one-year free agency deal
Jack Draper beats Brooksby to face Fritz in Indian Wells round of 16
Jack Draper beats Brooksby to face Fritz in Indian Wells round of 16
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder
Lego announces Mario & Standard Kart set with 1,972 pieces, available for preorder
Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions
Capcom partners with Esports World Cup for thrilling competitions
Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton
Lando Norris set to face most challenging F1 season with Verstappen, Hamilton
Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut
Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's feat after stunning Real Madrid debut