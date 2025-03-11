Manchester United unveils plans for iconic 100,000-seater stadium near Old Trafford

Manchester United has revealed their intention to move out of their current stadium, Old Trafford and build a new stadium with a capacity of 100,000 seats.
The new stadium, set to be the largest in the UK, will be constructed on land owned by the club, located next to Old Trafford.
As per architect Lord Norman Foster, the construction of the new stadium will take approximately five years to complete.
While, Man Utd's co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said the intention is to create "an iconic football stadium,” as per Sky News.
"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home," said Ratcliffe.
Manchester United has been based at Old Trafford for the past 115 years, with the stadium currently having a seating capacity of nearly 74,000.
The new stadium will have an umbrella-shaped design that and will be capable of collecting solar energy and rainwater.
Additionally, the stadium will feature three large masts which will allow it to be visible from a distance of 40 kilometers.
In an interesting detail, Manchester United believes that the new stadium will be so tall and prominent that on a clear day, it will be visible from the outskirts of Liverpool which is located a significant distance away.
Manchester United claims that the new stadium, along with the larger redevelopment project around Old Trafford could boost the UK economy by £7.3 billion annually.
Additionally, it is expected to create 92,000 new jobs and provide over 17,000 new homes in the area.