Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025

Prince Daniel has broken his cover after attending the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
Taking to the official Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 11, the Swedish Royal Family shared a two-slide post in which they gave a brief into Crown Princess Victoria’s husband’s latest appearance.
The post revealed that Daniel marked his presence at the Anders Wall Foundation’s award ceremony.
“Yesterday, Prince Daniel attended the Anders Wall Foundation's annual scholarship award ceremony for young people,” noted the caption.
Related: King Carl gives huge nod to Sweden’s team after 2025 FIS Ski Championships
Giving a brief about the scholarships, the statement continued, “The scholarships are awarded in the areas of entrepreneurship, natural science research, rural development, international studies and music.”
Moreover, in the slides, the first featured a photo of Prince Daniel from the event, while the second was a group photo of the Prince with the winners and officials of the night.
Prince Daniel’s this appearance comes just a few days after it was shared that he, along with Crown Princess Victoria and kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, enjoyed a thrilling day watching and cheering on games at the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.
Related: Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit share sweet post after 2025 Ski World Championships
Several photos from the appearance have also been shared in the Swedish Royal Family’s Instagram posts.