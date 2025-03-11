Royal

Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025

The husband of Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, Daniel, stepped out for a huge engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 11, 2025
Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025
Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025

Prince Daniel has broken his cover after attending the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 11, the Swedish Royal Family shared a two-slide post in which they gave a brief into Crown Princess Victoria’s husband’s latest appearance.

The post revealed that Daniel marked his presence at the Anders Wall Foundation’s award ceremony.

“Yesterday, Prince Daniel attended the Anders Wall Foundation's annual scholarship award ceremony for young people,” noted the caption.

Related: King Carl gives huge nod to Sweden’s team after 2025 FIS Ski Championships

Giving a brief about the scholarships, the statement continued, “The scholarships are awarded in the areas of entrepreneurship, natural science research, rural development, international studies and music.”

Moreover, in the slides, the first featured a photo of Prince Daniel from the event, while the second was a group photo of the Prince with the winners and officials of the night.

Prince Daniel’s this appearance comes just a few days after it was shared that he, along with Crown Princess Victoria and kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, enjoyed a thrilling day watching and cheering on games at the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

Related: Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit share sweet post after 2025 Ski World Championships

Several photos from the appearance have also been shared in the Swedish Royal Family’s Instagram posts.

Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Breathe in Europe's cleanest air in Estonia with low PM2.5 pollution
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Zara Tindall, Mike break cover after his bold move with Princess Anne
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about raising kids away from public eye
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Queen Camilla receives curtsy from Victoria Beckham amid Meghan, Harry feud
Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA
Prince William releases big statement after teaming up with FA
Queen Mathilde takes major action against ‘bullying’ in new appearance
Queen Mathilde takes major action against ‘bullying’ in new appearance
King Charles makes life-saving move amid his cancer treatment
King Charles makes life-saving move amid his cancer treatment
King Felipe returns to spotlight after Princess Leonor embraces new role
King Felipe returns to spotlight after Princess Leonor embraces new role
Princess Eugenie receives bad news from Queen Camilla's niece
Princess Eugenie receives bad news from Queen Camilla's niece
Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark
Mike Tindall rejects Zara, Princess Anne’s request with shocking remark
Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew
Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew
Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return
Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return
King Charles's playlist: Hidden meaning behind songs
King Charles's playlist: Hidden meaning behind songs
Prince Haakon breaks cover for first royal visit after 2025 Ski Championships
Prince Haakon breaks cover for first royal visit after 2025 Ski Championships
King Charles pens secret message for key event after joint appearance with Kate
King Charles pens secret message for key event after joint appearance with Kate