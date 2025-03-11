World

Ukraine hits Moscow with biggest drone attack ahead of US ceasefire talks

Moscow, home to over 21 million people is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Europe

Ukraine launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday, March 11.

As per Reuters, the attack killed at least two workers at a meat warehouse and injured 18 others.

The attack also resulted in fires, airport closures and flight diversions.

Russia's defence ministry reported that 337 Ukrainian drones were shot down across the country.

This included 91 drones over Moscow and 126 over the Kursk region where Ukrainian forces have been withdrawing.

Moscow and its surrounding region, home to over 21 million people is one of the largest metropolitan areas in Europe.

A large drone attack happened at dawn as Ukrainian officials prepared to meet US representatives in Saudi Arabia to discuss possible peace talks in the ongoing three-year war.

At the same time, Russian forces were trying to surround Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

Some residents had to evacuate a multi-story building in the Ramenskoye district, located about 50 km (31 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

Russia’s aviation authority suspended flights at all four major Moscow airports for safety reasons.

Despite the attacks, there was no visible panic in Moscow and people continued their daily routines as usual.

