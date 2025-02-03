Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander

Princess Beatrix is extending a heartwarming thanks to her son, King Willem!
On the official Instagram handle of the Dutch Royal Family, the 57-year-old Monarch shared a sweet card that was sent his way by his beloved mom, who recently rang in her 87th birthday.
“Thank you card from Princess Beatrix on the occasion of the congratulations she received for her 87th birthday on January 31, 2025,” penned the Palace in the caption.
On the card, the former Queen of the country wrote, “I THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE CONGRATULATIONS I RECEIVED ON THE OCCASION OF MY BIRTHDAY.”
The text was penned in a gray-colored box with a blackish-gray colored font.
Princess Beatrix also signed the card after writing a personalized message on it.
On her birthday, the Royal Family of The Netherlands posted a photo of the former Queen with a caption that read, “Princess Beatrix celebrates her 87th birthday today.”
Princess Beatrix, who is a member of the Dutch royal family, ascended to the throne on April 30, 1980. She abdicated from her position after 33 years on April 30, 2013.
The former Queen is a mother to three sons who include King Willem-Alexander, Prince Friso, and Prince Constantjin.
For those uninformed, in the Dutch monarchy, the reigning monarch, who abdicates the throne, loses his title as King or Queen and is addressed as Prince or Princess as per the tradition.