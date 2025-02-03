Royal

Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands shared sweet card sent by his mom and former Dutch Queen, Princess Beatrix

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander
Princess Beatrix sends heartfelt thanks card to King Willem-Alexander

Princess Beatrix is extending a heartwarming thanks to her son, King Willem!

On the official Instagram handle of the Dutch Royal Family, the 57-year-old Monarch shared a sweet card that was sent his way by his beloved mom, who recently rang in her 87th birthday.

“Thank you card from Princess Beatrix on the occasion of the congratulations she received for her 87th birthday on January 31, 2025,” penned the Palace in the caption.

On the card, the former Queen of the country wrote, “I THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE CONGRATULATIONS I RECEIVED ON THE OCCASION OF MY BIRTHDAY.”

The text was penned in a gray-colored box with a blackish-gray colored font.

Princess Beatrix also signed the card after writing a personalized message on it.

On her birthday, the Royal Family of The Netherlands posted a photo of the former Queen with a caption that read, “Princess Beatrix celebrates her 87th birthday today.”

Princess Beatrix, who is a member of the Dutch royal family, ascended to the throne on April 30, 1980. She abdicated from her position after 33 years on April 30, 2013.

The former Queen is a mother to three sons who include King Willem-Alexander, Prince Friso, and Prince Constantjin.

For those uninformed, in the Dutch monarchy, the reigning monarch, who abdicates the throne, loses his title as King or Queen and is addressed as Prince or Princess as per the tradition.

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge become new power couple at Grammys 2025
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican

Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori tries BOLD look at Grammys after party
Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1

Lewis Hamilton reveals dark side of racing for Ferrari in 2025 F1
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Queen Rania delivers powerful statement on Children’s rights at Vatican
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince William, Kate praise Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week event
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Marle land in ‘big trouble’ ahead of Invictus Games
King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone
King Charles makes major announcement ahead of big milestone
King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India
King Charles lauds Prince Edward’s efforts amid milestone visit to India
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share beautiful message ahead of Invictus Games
King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans
King Frederik makes key engagement after sharing diplomatic plans
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims
Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos
Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos
Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs
Prince Andrew's real connection with Chinese spy REVEALED in new docs
Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Prince Edward marks major Royal milestone with high-profile trip to India
Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy
Princess Kate's major decision ignites debate on her future strategy