'Stranger Things' makers break silence after Season 5 release date leak

Stranger Things fans will likely to wait a little longer than expected as the makers, Duffer Brothers have broken their silence on Season 5 release.
Amid the ongoing speculations on exactly when the sci-fi series' final season will hit Netflix, its creators, Matt and Ross Duffer have debunked the rumours of a potential release this year.
During their recent conversation with Variety, the brother-duo was asked about when the season 5 of Stranger Things will likely to hit the streaming juggernaut, to which they gave a rather disappointing response.
The filming on the final season of the coming-of-age series has been wrapped recently, however, the post-production will likely to consume a huge period of 2025, as per the creators.
“Right now, we’re just cutting all the visual effects sequences for the show so they can get started on those, so that they can be running in time for a release,” Matt revealed.
He continued, "And when might that be? “A lot of it hasn’t been decided, in terms of exactly the release dates and cadence.”
Matt went on to share, “That’s one reason I’m not allowed to talk about it. We’re getting on a call in about a couple weeks about it."
"I just know it was very important for us and Netflix that we get it out this year. But even that is quite the push," he added.
Meanwhile his brother Ross further confirmed that they are “working as fast as we possibly can," on post-production of Stranger Things fifth and final chapter.
"So hopefully we’ll be a little more on schedule this year … now it’s just sort of climbing up another hill as we head towards finally finishing this," he expressed.
Stranger Things season 5 potential release date leaked online
This clarification from the creators came nearly two weeks after an eagle-eyed fan reportedly cracked the release date of the final season by doing some technological witch craft on Netflix websites.
As per the viral screenshot, the alleged release date of Stranger Things season 5 is November 27, 2025.