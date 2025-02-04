Ariana Grande makes rare remark about boyfriend Ethan Slater 

Ariana Grande gushed over her boyfriend Ethan Slater!
As per E! News. G, the Wicked star recently spilled all about her bond with after SmartLess podcast co-host Sean Hayes. who described them as "the perfect couple."
During the Feb 3 episode, Grande warmly responded saying, "Thank you. He’s amazing and he loves you."
Slater, who was romantically linked to Into You singer in July 2023, publicly applauded Grande while celebrating her biggest career milestone.
After bagging an Academy Award nomination as the Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Grande’s beau shared a touching tribute on his Instagram stories with a caption, "Oscar. Nominated."
At that time, the Rain on Me hitmaker was visibly emotional over the achievement, expressing heartiest gratitude in a heartfelt Instagram post on January 23, 2025.
She wrote, Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. "I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise."
To note, Grande and Slater have remained low-key when it comes to public sightings for much of 2024.
The duo stepped out together throughout Wicked’s press tour ahead of the movie release, continually supporting each other.