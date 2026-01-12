Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win

‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper becomes youngest Golden Globes winner for Supporting Actor

  • By Hafsa Noor
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with Adolescence win
Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win

Owen Cooper made history by becoming the youngest winner at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

On Sunday, January 11, the 16-year-old star took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

In his acceptance speech, the British actor said, "Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family."

Owen won the honor at the 83rd annual ceremony for his character Jamie Miller in Adolescence show.

The Film Club star added, "What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing. But I got through it, and I’m still very much an apprentice."


While concluding the monologue, he noted, "So still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who’s inspired me. Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone."

Nominees also included Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Walton Goggins for The White Lotus, Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Tramell Tillman for Severance and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.

Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Golden Globes 2026: Who's leading?
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps
Kim Kardashian marks BFF Allison Statter’s 46th birthday with throwback snaps
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet triumphs over Leonardo DiCaprio with Golden Globes win
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug'
Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug'
Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud
Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more

Popular News

Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours

Emma Stone’s recent appearance fuels plastic surgery rumours
14 minutes ago
Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal

Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal

2 hours ago
Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance

Karan Johar falls head over heels for Yami Gautam's 'Haq' performance
2 hours ago