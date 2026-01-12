Owen Cooper makes history at Golden Globes with 'Adolescence' win

Owen Cooper made history by becoming the youngest winner at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
On Sunday, January 11, the 16-year-old star took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.
In his acceptance speech, the British actor said, "Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family."
Owen won the honor at the 83rd annual ceremony for his character Jamie Miller in Adolescence show.
The Film Club star added, "What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes. I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing. But I got through it, and I’m still very much an apprentice."
While concluding the monologue, he noted, "So still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who’s inspired me. Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone."
Nominees also included Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Walton Goggins for The White Lotus, Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus, Tramell Tillman for Severance and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.