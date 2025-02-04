Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds drops first photo with Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have been legally feuding with Justin Baldoni over harassment charges

Ryan Reynolds has shared the photo along with his wife, Blake Lively, for the first time since she accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Deadpool & Wolverine star dropped an adorable snapshot alongside his partner for the first time since she filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star.

In a viral post, Ryan included a selfie featuring himself and Blake while posing on a random street.

The father-of-four has also added a romantic song from the popular rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, Only Wanna Be With You, which they released back in 1994.

In the frame, the Red Notice actor was wearing a black and white plaid jacket and glasses while Blake was in a brown tweed-style coat, as they smiled for the camera.

This post of Ryan came after an insider recently disclosed that the Gossip Girl actress remained 'surprisingly calm' by the ongoing legal controversy with Justin.

The tipster revealed to People magazine that Blake is now focusing on her family and is keeping an eye on the lawsuit updates.

"Blake is surprisingly calm and just tries to focus on family life, She's in constant contact with her team. She sees the whole lawsuit drama as a necessary bump," the insider stated.

For those unaware, Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, have been legal battling after the mother-of-two filed a lawsuit against the actor and alleged him of sexual harassment. 

