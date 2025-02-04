Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra makes heartfelt comments about husband   

Priyanka Chopra has won her husband Nick Jonas' heart with her heartfelt comments about him.
In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar UK magazine, the Quantico actress gushed over her partner and popular musician, with whom she exchanged marital vows in 2018.
The mother-of-one stated, "I wouldn’t have married [Nick] if he didn’t tick all the right boxes, You have to look for someone who respects you."
"Respect is different from love and affection You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince," Chopra added.
She also added that she always looked for honesty in a relationship, as she was "hurt" by dishonesty in previous relationships.
The Baywatch actress also noted a few qualities that she advised should be in every man, including, "The first was honesty, because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I'd been hurt by dishonesty."
"The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family," the globally known actress added.
For those unaware, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas initially met each other in 2016 when the singer reached out to her on X, before tying the knot in 2018.
The couple is also parents to their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed on January 15, 2022.