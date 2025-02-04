Royal

Princess Victoria finally fulfills Karl XIV Johan's 181-year-old dream

Karl XIV Johan was the King of Sweden from 1818 until his death in 1844

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 04, 2025
Crown Princess Victoria is finally bringing Karl XIV Johan’s 181-year-old dream to life!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 4, the Swedish Royal Family shared a three-snap collage along with a long caption.

The collage featured some sculptures along with a photo of renowned Polish artist Monika Sosnowska, who is carrying out the assigned task.

Revealing the former King of Sweden’s dream, the Palace wrote, “A warehouse in Stockholm houses a number of marble pieces that Karl XIV Johan planned to use to build an art museum. However, the museum dream was never realized.”

Bringing the dream to life, the Royal Palace revealed, “Now, the Polish artist Monika Sosnowska, internationally recognized for her architectural sculptures, has been given the opportunity to use some of the almost 200-year-old marble pieces to create the work Museum for Princess Estelle's Sculpture Park on Royal Djurgården.”

It was also mentioned that just behind the sculpture park is Princess Estelle’s Cultural Foundation, built in the fall of 2019 on the initiative of the Crown Princess Couple with the aim of promoting cultural activities in Sweden.

The Palace also noted that the sculpture will be inaugurated by HRH Prince Daniel, the husband of Princess Victoria, on June 3, 2025.

To note, Karl XIV Johan was the King of Sweden from 1818 until his death in 1844.

