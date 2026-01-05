Royal
Prince Harry looks forward to King Charles reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly trying to reunite King Charles with his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex might meet his estranged father during His Majesty's trip to America in April.

He seemingly wants to invite the British monarch to his Montecito mansion in California to spend time Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

A source told The Sun, "Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family. He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”

Charles and Harry last met in September, 2025, the first time in 19 months.

Meanwhile, the monarch last met Archie and Lilibet when they visited the UK as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

His Majesty is set to travel with Queen Camilla to the US in April 2026, to meet President Donald Trump in Washington DC, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence from British rule.

Moreover, Prince William might also travel to the US in the summer to watch England during the World Cup.

For those unversed, Charles and Camilla made the first public appearance of this year on Sunday, January 4.

The royal couple were spotted at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham for a church service.

