King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance of 2026

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially made the first official apperance of 2026.
On Sunday, Janurary 4, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK spotted at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham for a church service.
During the outing, the royaln couple greeted members of the public who came to see them on their first outing since Christmas.
His Majesty was beaming, chuckling with Rev Canon Dr Paul Williams despite the bitter cold weather.
For the first outing of 2026, Charles opted for a thick brown coat to brace the -1C weather and a pair of matching gloves.
Meanwhile, Camilla looked elegant in a cream coat dress and suede knee-high boots alongside a fur-trim hat.
Their appearance came after leading the Royal Family on Christmas morning at St Mary Magdalene for the traditional festive church service.
The Royal Family gathered in Norfolk for the annual event.
These memeber included Prince William and Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.
However, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were absent, due to being engaged in recent scandals.
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Prince Edward and other members of the family were also present.