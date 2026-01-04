King Charles, Queen Camilla express profound sadness over big loss 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are mourning a significant loss within the Royal Family.
On Sunday, January 4th, Buckingham Palace shared the sombre statement on behalf of Their Majesties, after the holocaust survivor, Eva Schloss, died at the age of 95.
The stepdaughter of Otto Frank and the Holocaust memoirist breathed her last on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026.
After her demise, news broke on the internet, King Charles and his wife issued the somber message, stating, "My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the death of Eva Schloss."
"The horrors that she endured as a young woman are impossible to comprehend, and yet she devoted the rest of her life to overcoming hatred and prejudice, promoting kindness, courage, understanding and resilience through her tireless work for the Anne Frank Trust U.K. and for Holocaust education across the world," they continued.
King Charles III’s office also shared "privileged" as the 77-year-old monarch and his life partner knew and admired her personally.
"May her memory be a blessing to us all," the Royal couple concluded their message.
This message from King Charles and Queen Camilla came shortly after they made their first public appearance of 2026.
They attended a pious church service at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham over the weekend.