Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Royal

Princess Kate, Queen Camilla's feud hit all-time high amidst Palace drama

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton reportedly ‘can barely bare to be in same room together' due to feud

  • By Hafsa Noor
Princess Kate, Queen Camillas feud hit all-time high amidst Palace drama
Princess Kate, Queen Camilla's feud hit all-time high amidst Palace drama

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla are engaged in a volatile feud as they can reportedly barely tolerate each other being in the same room.

The Princess of Wales, 43, and the Queen’s estranged relationship has gotten worse over the past two months after an awkward public moment during a state visit in September 2025.

A source told Radar Online, "She has stood firmly behind William through months of fraught talks and hard choices, and it has weighed heavily on her, and left her in no mood to deal with Camilla. But things have reached such a height, the pair of them can barely bare to stay in the same room as one another."

As per tabloids, King Charles’ wife “hates that Kate is being talked up as Britain's perfect future Queen when she still holds the crown."

Camilla seemingly believes Prince William and Kate are deliberately undermining her and the monarch’s authority by pushing Andrew out of Royal Lodge, a £40m property near the Waleses' new digs.

"In Camilla's eyes, it comes across as a grab for control. She believes they forced the issue and effectively pushed her out of the process,” a palace insider noted.

Kate and Camilla reunited with the rest of the Royal Family for Christmas celebrations.

Prince Harry's next UK trip comes with big disappointment for King Charles

Prince Harry's next UK trip comes with big disappointment for King Charles
Royal Family applauds Luke Littler's second PDC World Championship title

Royal Family applauds Luke Littler's second PDC World Championship title

Prince Harry secures UK police protection? Stalker incident ignites new debate

Prince Harry secures UK police protection? Stalker incident ignites new debate
Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase

Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase
King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'

King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'
Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'

Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis
Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet
Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana

Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

Popular News

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband
16 minutes ago
Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year

Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year
35 minutes ago
'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46
51 minutes ago