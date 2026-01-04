Prince Harry secures UK police protection? Stalker incident ignites new debate

Prince Harry's recent stalker incident could grant him armed police guards for protection during his UK visits, claim sources.
As reported by the Daily Mail, a ruling in the Duke of Sussex's favour is expected to be announced within weeks, which could lead to the highly anticipated reunion of King Charles and his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The King last met his two grandchildren when they visited the UK as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in February 2022. At that time Archie was two and Lilibet was six months old.
On Sunday, January 4, sources close to the Sussexes shared that reinstatement of armed security has been assured after a fresh risk assessment was carried out for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec).
The decision followed a letter by the duke to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September.
Harry was provided with police protection for one day only on a trip to the UK that month, for a children's charity event, and during the outing, a female stalker, who had previously made threats online, was able to access a secure zone.
The duke was said to have felt "abandoned" two days later when, without police protection, the same woman got within "a stone's throw" of him at another engagement and attempted to approach him.
Without 24-hour armed protection, the UK is not safe for him and his family to visit, argued the 41-year-old.
Harry's last risk assessment was carried out in 2020, before he stepped down from royal duties.
In May last year he lost a High Court battle that would automatically reinstate police protection, but a fresh review was carried out last month.
According to sources, risk management board members have now decided that the duke does meet the threshold for protection, leaving Ravec with little choice but to approve his request.
Harry has always claimed that the correct procedure was not followed when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, were stripped of their right to police protection on return trips to Britain.
A source told The Mail on Sunday, "If you knew about the kind of threats Harry and his children have been getting then you would understand why he doesn't want to bring the kids over until police protection is granted."
Notably, Meghan is not expected to join Harry on a visit to the UK next month, when he is set to give evidence in a court case involving Associated Newspapers.