Royal Family applauds Luke Littler's second PDC World Championship title 

The Royal Family has congratulated Luke Littler on his back-to-back PDC World Championship wins.
The teenage sensation on Saturday, January 3, demolished Gian van Veen 7-1 to claim his second successive PDC World Championship crown.
Following his historic win the Royal Family shared a video celebrating Littler's triumph on Instagram with a caption, “Congratulations to Luke Littler on his second World Championship title!"
The 18-year-old delivered a stunning performance at Alexandra Palace, overwhelming his Dutch opponent in devastating fashion.
Littler's comprehensive victory marks just his third appearance at the prestigious tournament, yet he has already secured two world titles.
The £1m prize money caps an extraordinary achievement for the young Englishman, who has established himself as the sport's dominant force.
With this triumph, Littler enters an exclusive club as only the fourth player in history to retain the PDC world title, standing alongside legends Phil Taylor, Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson.
The teenager's remarkable ascent means that just two players now sit above him in the all-time PDC World Championship winners list.
Taylor leads with an extraordinary 14 titles, while Michael van Gerwen has claimed three.
Littler maintained an average exceeding 107 for much of the contest, finishing with a formidable 106.02, while Van Veen could only manage just under 100.