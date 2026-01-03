Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase 

King Charles III's eldest son, Prince William, is a doting husband!
The next heir to the British throne has recently been hailed for his extraordinary commitment to his duties for his wife, Kate Middleton.
A royal commentator, Katie Nicholl, shared how the Prince and Princess of Wales have "stuck together through awful times, and have become even more tight-knit," despite Catherine's ongoing health challenges in the aftermath of the tough cancer journey.
The royal couple was also hailed as "brilliant" as they "looked more united than ever" in various prestigious events that took place last year.
Now, Katie revealed to Ok! The partnership between the two displayed affection and a strong bond between the pair.
"They are a proper partnership, and theirs is a marriage based on friendship, love and mutual respect. They've been to hell and back in the past year or two, but they look very, very strong together, and they are clearly very in love," she told the outlet.
She continued, "Going through cancer can make or break a couple, but we've heard William speak so movingly and openly about his love for his wife, and his admiration for everything she's been through and navigated."
This update came a year after Kensington Palace announced on behalf of Kate Middleton and Prince William about the future queen's cancer.
In January 2024, Catherine was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, which led her to skip several royal engagements.
However, Prince William's life partner resumed her senior royal duties in March last year before announcing the remission of the cancer treatment in September last year.