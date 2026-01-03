Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase
Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase 

King Charles III's eldest son, Prince William, is a doting husband!   

The next heir to the British throne has recently been hailed for his extraordinary commitment to his duties for his wife, Kate Middleton.

A royal commentator, Katie Nicholl, shared how the Prince and Princess of Wales have "stuck together through awful times, and have become even more tight-knit," despite Catherine's ongoing health challenges in the aftermath of the tough cancer journey.

The royal couple was also hailed as "brilliant" as they "looked more united than ever" in various prestigious events that took place last year.

Now, Katie revealed to Ok! The partnership between the two displayed affection and a strong bond between the pair.

"They are a proper partnership, and theirs is a marriage based on friendship, love and mutual respect. They've been to hell and back in the past year or two, but they look very, very strong together, and they are clearly very in love," she told the outlet.

She continued, "Going through cancer can make or break a couple, but we've heard William speak so movingly and openly about his love for his wife, and his admiration for everything she's been through and navigated."

This update came a year after Kensington Palace announced on behalf of Kate Middleton and Prince William about the future queen's cancer.

In January 2024, Catherine was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, which led her to skip several royal engagements.

However, Prince William's life partner resumed her senior royal duties in March last year before announcing the remission of the cancer treatment in September last year.

King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'

King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'
Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'

Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis
Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet
Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana

Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire
Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement after two trespassing incidents

Prince William, Kate Middleton release statement after two trespassing incidents
King Charles conveys powerful message in exciting teaser of new project

King Charles conveys powerful message in exciting teaser of new project
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn to UK after facing major rejection in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry turn to UK after facing major rejection in US
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Popular News

Pedro Pascal shares first message as ex Jennifer Aniston confirms new love

Pedro Pascal shares first message as ex Jennifer Aniston confirms new love
3 minutes ago
Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase

Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase
an hour ago
Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro

Maria Corina Machado emerges as leading candidate to succeed Maduro
2 hours ago