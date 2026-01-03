Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'

King Charles office has made a disappointing announcement after hitting with major warning.

On Saturday, January 3rd, the official Instagram account of Balmoral Castle - one of the crown estates announced that the residence is "closed to the public today due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning."

It further added that "Balmoral will remain closed to the public on Sunday 4 January. All Sunday lunch booking deposits will be refunded."

"Take care and stay safe," the announcement concluded on a caring note from King's staff.

This came just a day after Prime Video offered a peek into King Charles upcoming documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, releasing on February 6, 2026. 

The exciting teaser of the documentary - which has been narrated by the Titanic actress, Kate Winslet featured the 77-year-old monarch's effort for environment and climate change since he was The Prince of Wales.


