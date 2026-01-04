Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Prince Harry's next UK trip comes with big disappointment for King Charles

The Duke of Sussex is due to return to the United Kingdom in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harrys next UK trip comes with big disappointment for King Charles
Prince Harry's next UK trip comes with big disappointment for King Charles 

Prince Harry will be unable to meet one big desire of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, during his next trip to London.

The Duke of Sussex, who is due to return to his homeland later this month, is reportedly poised to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the new hearing in his ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspapers.

However, during his first trip of 2026, the prominent member of the British Royal Family will not be able to fulfil His Majesty’s wish to meet his second granddaughter, Princess Lilibet, whom the King last met when she was only six months old before they moved to the United States of America in 2020.

This time, Harry decided to drop his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at home with their mom.

The youngest son of King Charles has made several solo trips to the UK over the last three years, while Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have remained in the US.

For those unaware, Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom later this month to continue his legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail over claims of unlawful information gathering spanning three decades.

The upcoming court proceedings will take place in the High Court trial in January 2026. 

Princess Kate, Queen Camilla's feud hit all-time high amidst Palace drama

Princess Kate, Queen Camilla's feud hit all-time high amidst Palace drama
Royal Family applauds Luke Littler's second PDC World Championship title

Royal Family applauds Luke Littler's second PDC World Championship title

Prince Harry secures UK police protection? Stalker incident ignites new debate

Prince Harry secures UK police protection? Stalker incident ignites new debate
Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase

Prince William earns new title for supporting Kate Middleton in tough phase
King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'

King Charles office issues disappointing update after crucial 'warning'
Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla’s son makes surprising prediction about Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'

Kate Middleton likely to face one big challenge as 'perfect Queen consort'
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis
Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet
Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana

Prince William strongly reacts to Harry, Meghan's shameless plan for mom Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in talks to produce Princess Diana biopic?
King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

King Charles, Queen Camilla express grief over ‘devastating’ Swiss Alps bar fire

Popular News

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband

Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband
15 minutes ago
Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year

Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year
34 minutes ago
'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46

'Broadway Husbands' star Bret Hanna-Shuford breathes his last at age of 46
50 minutes ago