Prince Harry's next UK trip comes with big disappointment for King Charles 

Prince Harry will be unable to meet one big desire of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles III, during his next trip to London.
The Duke of Sussex, who is due to return to his homeland later this month, is reportedly poised to travel to the United Kingdom to attend the new hearing in his ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspapers.
However, during his first trip of 2026, the prominent member of the British Royal Family will not be able to fulfil His Majesty’s wish to meet his second granddaughter, Princess Lilibet, whom the King last met when she was only six months old before they moved to the United States of America in 2020.
This time, Harry decided to drop his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at home with their mom.
The youngest son of King Charles has made several solo trips to the UK over the last three years, while Meghan, Archie and Lilibet have remained in the US.
For those unaware, Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom later this month to continue his legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail over claims of unlawful information gathering spanning three decades.
The upcoming court proceedings will take place in the High Court trial in January 2026.