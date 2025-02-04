Billie Eilish brother Finneas drops emotional message after her Grammy snub

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • February 04, 2025
Finneas, the elder brother of renowned American singer Billie Eilish has broken his silence on sister’s Grammys 2025 snub.

The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, saw a bunch of red-carpet appearances, outfits and very notable celebrity interactions.

One of those moments was the 23-year-old reacting to Beyoncé’s Album of the Year win.

In a viral video, the Lovely songstress could be seen having tears in her eyes after the CUFF IT singer won the Grammy award for Album of the year as Eilish herself was nominated in the same category among 5 others.

Shortly after Eilish’s emotional video went viral, her brother, who plays a vital role in Blue singer’s music, turn to his Instagram account to make an emotional request for their fans.

Against a plain black background, Finneas shared a message which read, “"Great Grammys!!!" adding, "So honoured to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs / albums."

He continued, "I don't wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or Billie as their PFP gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!!!"

Finneas concluded his message noting, "Be at peace! Congratulations to all!!"

To note, despite being nominated in six major categories, Billie Eilish could not win a single Grammy award this year.

