Hania Amir looks limited edition amid her pre-birthday celebrations

The countdown begins as Hania Amir is in full party mood!
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Janaan star shared a bunch of pictures exerting intense humour on her birthday month.
The pictures proved that the birthday girl is forever young, ready to party like a pro.
In the photos, Hania looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a lime green silk dress with her hair tied in a cute bun.
In the accessories department, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha crooner went simple with her bold red lips, the dimple, her bright smile and the tattoo standing out.
To complement her post, the diva added a witty caption, “Why is six afraid of seven?”
Fans went buzzing over her witty caption, flooding the comments section.
One person penned, “Because seven is heaven.”
Another noted, “7 8 but you honey SERVED AND ATE.”
“You said 8 but you ate,” a third user chimed.
“Love them biceps,” a fourth fan noted.
Recently, Hania Amir’s pre-birthday celebrations have been gaining traction where the actress gave her fans a masterclass on the right way to enjoy her solo birthday cake.
To note, Hania Amir, who will ring in her actual birthday on February 12, 2025, is a die-hard Aquarius.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Amir has reportedly teamed up with Bilal Abbas Khan for an upcoming daily soap titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.