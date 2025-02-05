Royal

Kate Middleton shares big statement before Harry, Meghan's joint appearance

The Princess of Wales releases personal message after her visit to the National Portrait Gallery

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025

Kensington Palace has issued an uplifting message of Kate Middleton ahead of Prince Harry's Invictus Games event.

The Princess of Wales, who once again has won the internet with her heartfelt interaction with young kids at the National Portrait Gallery, turned to her official Instagram account to release a personal statement.

Alongside a carousel of her photos from Tuesday's visit, King Charles daughter-in-law penned, "It was fantastic to see The Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us Framework, which is based on key science, expressed in such an innovative, creative and fun way at the National Portrait Gallery today."

Kate went on to share, "The Bobeam Tree Trail is a brilliant example of how organisations can embrace the principles of social and emotional development, and the Centre’s framework, to engage children and families in their communities."

She concluded her message with a "hope that many people will be able to enjoy it over the coming weeks! Thank you to the National Portrait Gallery and to the staff and pupils of All Souls CE Primary School for a brilliant day. C."

The carousel featured delight photos of the future queen interacting with little kids and seemingly praising their creative efforts.

This delightful message from Kate comes just days ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anticipated joint appearance at Invictus Games 2025 in Canada.

