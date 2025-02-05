Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Let’s take a look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer, cast, plot and release date

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. will reportedly join the cast of new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He might star as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel movie, as per a report of The SCOTSMAN.

Robert last starred in Oppenheimer (2023).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps release date:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters worldwide on July 25, 2025.

Matt Shakman directed the upcoming film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps plot:

The official synopsis of the movie read, “On a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic Earth, the Fantastic Four must protect their home from being devoured by the cosmic being Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star-studded cast:

    1. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

    2. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch

    3.Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing

    4. Ralph Ineson as Galactus

    5. Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer

    6. Paul Walter Hauser (character yet to be confirmed)

    7. John Malkovich (character yet to be confirmed)

    8. Natasha Lyonne (character yet to be confirmed)

    9. Sarah Niles (character yet to be confirmed)

    Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

    Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
    Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

    Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
    Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years

    Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
    Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

    Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
    Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
    Netflix takes big step against ‘Emilia Pérez’ star Karla Sofía Gascón
    Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
    Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
    Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
    Kevin Costner teams up with Fox Nation for upcoming docuseries
    Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
    Kim Kardashian breaks silence after Kanye-Bianca Grammys controversy
    Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
    Kanye West, Bianca Censori make first appearance after bold Grammy stunt
    Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
    Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy romantic date night amid divorce rumours
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh allegations after being hospitalised from jail
    Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
    Emma Stone, Dave McCary’s ‘A Real Pain’ signals more hits ahead
    Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
    Blake Lively snubbed by ‘Another Simple Favor’ director amid Justin Baldoni drama
    Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
    Kanye West brags about bold moment with Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025
    Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards
    Joey King recounts embarrassing moments from 2019 People's Choice Awards
    Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy
    Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track wins Grammy