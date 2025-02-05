Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. will reportedly join the cast of new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
He might star as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel movie, as per a report of The SCOTSMAN.
Robert last starred in Oppenheimer (2023).
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The Fantastic Four: First Steps release date:
The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters worldwide on July 25, 2025.
Matt Shakman directed the upcoming film.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps plot:
The official synopsis of the movie read, “On a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic Earth, the Fantastic Four must protect their home from being devoured by the cosmic being Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer.”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps star-studded cast:
1. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman
2. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch
3.Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing
4. Ralph Ineson as Galactus
5. Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer
6. Paul Walter Hauser (character yet to be confirmed)
7. John Malkovich (character yet to be confirmed)
8. Natasha Lyonne (character yet to be confirmed)
9. Sarah Niles (character yet to be confirmed)